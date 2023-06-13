Amundi Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,953,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,041 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $242,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

BBY stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

