Amundi Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $193,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 129,222 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 492.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.98 and a 200 day moving average of $222.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Argus dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

