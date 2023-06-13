Amundi Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441,137 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $252,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 135,078 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,587,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.