Amundi Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amundi raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $245,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

