Amundi Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Amundi grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,204,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,128 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Centene were worth $251,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Price Performance

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.