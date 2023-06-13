Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 220,388 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $253,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

