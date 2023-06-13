Amundi Has $166.49 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290,668 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $166,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,449,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $424.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

