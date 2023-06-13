Amundi Has $167.60 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Amundi grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in AerCap were worth $167,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AerCap by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

