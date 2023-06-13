Amundi Has $182.14 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,799 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $182,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Motco increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $174.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

