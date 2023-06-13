Amundi Has $190.16 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $190,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $454.01 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $463.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

