Amundi Has $195.56 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Amundi cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,576 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $195,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,209,000 after buying an additional 640,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after buying an additional 401,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after buying an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

