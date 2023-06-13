Amundi Has $197.99 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Amundi decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,372,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $197,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

