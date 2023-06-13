Amundi Has $201.31 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Amundi increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,098 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Exelon were worth $201,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Exelon stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

