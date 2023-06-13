Amundi Has $204.28 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amundi reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 635,023 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $204,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,468,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

