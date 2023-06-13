Amundi Has $228.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,413 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $228,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

