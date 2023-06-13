Amundi Has $250.19 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amundi reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,804 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $250,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.97 and its 200-day moving average is $292.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

