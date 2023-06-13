Amundi Has $260.77 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Amundi reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,149 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $260,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.64.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

