Amundi Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,662 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $202,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

KEYS opened at $164.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

