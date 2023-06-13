Amundi Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922,654 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $238,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $335,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 109.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 952,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.