Amundi Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amundi decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,020,531 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $180,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

HAL opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

