Amundi Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 484,413 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Oracle were worth $244,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Oracle by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,738,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $959,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Oracle by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,201,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,698 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Oracle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

