Amundi Purchases 129,562 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Amundi increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $240,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $722.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $723.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $671.30 and its 200 day moving average is $638.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

