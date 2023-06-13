Amundi Purchases 252,069 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Amundi raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,236,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 252,069 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $254,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,989,000 after purchasing an additional 460,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

