Amundi Purchases 273,173 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 273,173 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $238,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $215.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

