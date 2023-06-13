Amundi Purchases 470,715 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amundi lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470,715 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $223,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

