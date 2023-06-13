Amundi Purchases 729,426 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Amundi raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $179,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BAX opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

