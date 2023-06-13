Amundi Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,510 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Intuit were worth $223,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

