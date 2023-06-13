Amundi Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,525,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $253,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXPI stock opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.