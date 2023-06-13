Amundi Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $173,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $390.57 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.60.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

