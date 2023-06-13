Amundi Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Amundi reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,468,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113,663 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in State Street were worth $203,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in State Street by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Stock Down 1.1 %

STT opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

