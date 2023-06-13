Amundi Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Amundi cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in 3M were worth $206,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

3M stock opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

