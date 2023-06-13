Amundi Sells 1,478,776 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Amundi reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,295,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,478,776 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $211,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

OXY stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,754,968 shares of company stock valued at $627,333,190. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

