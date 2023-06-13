Amundi Sells 16,560 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amundi reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $189,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.