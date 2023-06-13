Amundi Sells 21,979 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Amundi cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $191,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.