Amundi Sells 3,237,611 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,237,611 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $214,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

