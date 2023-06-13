Amundi Sells 327,764 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327,764 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $201,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

