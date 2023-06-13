Amundi Sells 449,635 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,635 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Cummins were worth $192,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

