Amundi Sells 529,837 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 529,837 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in eBay were worth $188,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Insider Activity at eBay

eBay Trading Down 1.5 %

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.