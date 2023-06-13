Amundi Sells 604,325 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,325 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $197,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
