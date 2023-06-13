Amundi Sells 6,686,129 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,521 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,686,129 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $175,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,871,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $209,955,000 after buying an additional 297,117 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,840,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

