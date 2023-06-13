Amundi Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amundi decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,585,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 309,524 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $174,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

