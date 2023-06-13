Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 81.6% in May

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.7 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

