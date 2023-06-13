AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading 7.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) were up 7.8% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $175.03. Approximately 123,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 114,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.38.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Trading Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.10. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.96.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

