Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,117 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,045,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,660,144,000 after buying an additional 1,505,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,874,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,779,544,000 after buying an additional 698,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

AAPL opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

