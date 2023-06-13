Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 353,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 156,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Apple by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 703,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,395,000 after buying an additional 128,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 32,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

