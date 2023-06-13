Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Qtron Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

