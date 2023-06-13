Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,599,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,324,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,629,172,000 after buying an additional 8,042,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

AAPL stock opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.16. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

