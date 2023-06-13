Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,045,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,660,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,874,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,779,544,000 after purchasing an additional 698,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

