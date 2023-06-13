Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,471 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $105,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

