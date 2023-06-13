Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,280 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $29,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

